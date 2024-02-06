United Way of SEMO greets increased need with car parade

In a time of increased need, United Way of Southeast Missouri is rallying for donations by holding a car parade Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow.

Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, said in a news release several United Way partners in Southeast Missouri are facing an uptick in requests for help.

“Both The Salvation Army and the Jackson Senior Center are now serving nearly twice as many meals,” Shelton wrote, noting the Salvation Army moved from 30 to 40 meals per week to 50 to 60, and the senior center reached a high Thursday of 80 carryout meals and 180 delivered to qualifying seniors.

“The Safe House for Women is feeding 20 people daily who are quarantined in hotels until they can come to the Safe House; they are not covered under the meal grant, because they are not on site,” she added.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Voices for Children/CASA and Lutheran Family & Children’s Services, organizations that do not normally assist with rent and utilities, are being asked for help by families who have never asked before, Shelton wrote.