United Way of SEMO greets increased need with car parade

In a time of increased need, United Way of Southeast Missouri is rallying for donations by holding a car parade Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow.
Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, said in a news release several United Way partners in Southeast Missouri are facing an uptick in requests for help.
“Both The Salvation Army and the Jackson Senior Center are now serving nearly twice as many meals,” Shelton wrote, noting the Salvation Army moved from 30 to 40 meals per week to 50 to 60, and the senior center reached a high Thursday of 80 carryout meals and 180 delivered to qualifying seniors.
“The Safe House for Women is feeding 20 people daily who are quarantined in hotels until they can come to the Safe House; they are not covered under the meal grant, because they are not on site,” she added.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, Voices for Children/CASA and Lutheran Family & Children’s Services, organizations that do not normally assist with rent and utilities, are being asked for help by families who have never asked before, Shelton wrote.
“The United Way network is the only safety net many in our community have,” she wrote. “We are doing all we can to catch those who are falling, and we need your help.”
UWSEMO is collecting for a COVID-19 relief fund, and many donors have already given generously, Shelton said, and thanked them.
“To those who have not donated and are able to, we need to hear from you. Our community needs you; our people need you; we need you,” she added.
Workplaces may participate in the Give United Car Parade on Tuesday — Giving Tuesday Now, a worldwide United Way celebration meant to help drive donations to people affected by COVID-19.
The parade will begin by lining up at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Then, participants will drive by businesses and organizations to thank essential employees and volunteers. Afterward, UWSEMO will share hand sanitizer provided by Procter & Gamble with not-for-profits and workplace partners in need, Shelton said.
More information is at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/COVID-19-RESOURCES.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.