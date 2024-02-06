United Way of SEMO executive director faces felony DWI charge

United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton will appear in court next week to face a felony DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash in September.
According to a probable cause statement written by Cape Girardeau patrolman Zachary Lewis, Shelton and another driver crashed in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway on the evening of Sept. 17.
Officer Lewis responded to the crash and observed the driver of one vehicle, Shelton, "was unsteady as she walked and needed to use her car for balance as she walked around the vehicle." He observed slurred speech in Shelton and smelled "a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her breath."
Lewis asked Shelton how much she had to drink. According to the probable cause statement for the arrest, Shelton told Lewis she had three beers.
Shelton did not comply with Lewis' requests for her to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Lewis wrote. She later provided incomplete breath samples at the Cape Girardeau Police Jail Facility, according to Lewis' statement.
Since Shelton allegedly would not provide a proper sample of her breath, she was given a 15-day driving permit.
Shelton's lawyer filed a petition Sept. 28 to allow Shelton to keep her license.
Former United Way of Southeast Missouri board president Adrienne Henry wrote a letter to Judge Frank Miller for the case in defense of Shelton. Henry stated Shelton has historically exemplified professionalism and dedication to United Way.
"Her role for the United Way of SEMO requires travel to various businesses and agencies and the loss of her driving privileges would create a large burden on not only Ms. Shelton but the organization and the thousands of people throughout Southeast Missouri who depend on United Way," Henry wrote.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office later charged Shelton with the class E felony of driving while intoxicated. The office's complaint stated Shelton appeared twice in court in the 1990s for driving while intoxicated.
Shelton will appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday. A civil hearing has been scheduled for Monday for Shelton's attempt to keep her license.
United Way of Southeast Missouri board president Brandy McIntire said Shelton informed the board of the incident immediately after. In the weeks since, she has continued to fulfill her responsibilities, according to McIntire.
McIntire provided a statement on behalf of the United Way of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors.
"The incident involving Ms. Shelton does not alter the United Way's mission or activities. In no way does the United Way of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors condone impaired driving. The board is in discussions with Ms. Shelton and is monitoring her case as it proceeds through the legal system. The United Way of SEMO remains committed to the communities we serve, our partners, and our team."
