United Way of SEMO executive director faces felony DWI charge

United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton will appear in court next week to face a felony DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash in September.

According to a probable cause statement written by Cape Girardeau patrolman Zachary Lewis, Shelton and another driver crashed in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway on the evening of Sept. 17.

Officer Lewis responded to the crash and observed the driver of one vehicle, Shelton, "was unsteady as she walked and needed to use her car for balance as she walked around the vehicle." He observed slurred speech in Shelton and smelled "a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her breath."

Lewis asked Shelton how much she had to drink. According to the probable cause statement for the arrest, Shelton told Lewis she had three beers.

Shelton did not comply with Lewis' requests for her to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Lewis wrote. She later provided incomplete breath samples at the Cape Girardeau Police Jail Facility, according to Lewis' statement.

Since Shelton allegedly would not provide a proper sample of her breath, she was given a 15-day driving permit.

Shelton's lawyer filed a petition Sept. 28 to allow Shelton to keep her license.