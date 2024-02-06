United Way of SEMO aims to inspire donors, inform public at kickoff

The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is planning a slew of events for its upcoming campaign. A kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 31, will inform current donors and potential donors about successes and plans.

Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive director, said the kickoff will follow the global United Way's theme of "United in Purpose". The local chapter will inform donors about current project progress and provide awards to worthy recipients to thank them for their help.

Shelton wants attendees to have a better understanding of what the United Way does for the community.

"A lot of people still just think of us as being a community chest kind of organization — we collect funding from people who can help and we give it to those who need help. We still do those things, but we do much more than that," she said. "We're looking forward to share at this kickoff some of the things we're working on."

For example, UWSEMO helped create a coalition of education programs that raised the graduation rate at Central High School from 68% to nearly 90%. She said plans are in the works for additional community efforts to bolster child care and transportation opportunities.

Shelton said representatives from the groups UWSEMO helps will attend the event, two per table, so they can introduce themselves to the audience and explain more about what they do.