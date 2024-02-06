United Way of SEMO aims to inspire donors, inform public at kickoff

The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is planning a slew of events for its upcoming campaign. A kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 31, will inform current donors and potential donors about successes and plans.
Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive director, said the kickoff will follow the global United Way's theme of "United in Purpose". The local chapter will inform donors about current project progress and provide awards to worthy recipients to thank them for their help.
Shelton wants attendees to have a better understanding of what the United Way does for the community.
"A lot of people still just think of us as being a community chest kind of organization — we collect funding from people who can help and we give it to those who need help. We still do those things, but we do much more than that," she said. "We're looking forward to share at this kickoff some of the things we're working on."
For example, UWSEMO helped create a coalition of education programs that raised the graduation rate at Central High School from 68% to nearly 90%. She said plans are in the works for additional community efforts to bolster child care and transportation opportunities.
Shelton said representatives from the groups UWSEMO helps will attend the event, two per table, so they can introduce themselves to the audience and explain more about what they do.
People might be aware of the partner organizations, Shelton explained, "but they don't know very much detail about them, and this gives them the opportunity to take a deeper dive and ask questions if they want to."
The kickoff will feature a recap of UWSEMO's "Stuff the Bus" campaign as well as details on upcoming events. These include its 36th annual golf tournament, held Friday, Oct. 13, and themed around all things spooky and scary. Fundraisers and volunteering events are also in the works.
Shelton said she is excited to bring back features that had to be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were not able to get out and visit our workplaces or have our fundraisers; neither were any of our partners for the most part ... and we're still building back," she said.
One such inclusion is the kickoff's campaign video, a testimonial-style piece including stories from people who the United Way has helped. It was a kickoff staple until the pandemic; this will be the first time it has returned.
The kickoff will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $20 and may be bought online at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/events or by calling the UWSEMO office at (573) 334-9634.
