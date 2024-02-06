United Way of SEMO accepting donations for COVID recovery fund

Many of the organization's 30 funded partners were ineligible for COVID-19 relief funds from the United Way and federal, state and county government because of not meeting urgent needs such as housing, electricity and food. The recovery fund was established to help UWSEMO's entire network since many had to cancel fundraisers and are suffering revenue loss.

"While it has been a hard year for the people of Southeast Missouri, it has been a very difficult year for the nonprofits trying to help them," UWSEMO executive director Elizabeth Shelton said. "We are extremely grateful to those who donated to the original relief fund. Now we are calling on the community to help with recovery."

Individuals or organizations interested in donating to UWSEMO's COVID-19 fund may do so by visiting www.UnitedWayofSEMO.org and selecting the COVID-19 RECOVERY option, texting UWSEMO to 26989, calling the UWSEMO office at (573) 334-9634 with credit cart information or mailing a check to UWSEMO at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, Unit D, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.