United Way moves campaign kickoff online

Normally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign.

But this isn’t a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many large gatherings — such as the annual United Way campaign kickoff — from happening.

Although coronavirus has forced cancellation of the kickoff lunch, it hasn’t stopped the United Way’s efforts to support dozens of area not-for-profit agencies, which, in turn, help those in need.

Rather than host an in-person kickoff event for its 2020-2021 campaign, the United Way of Southeast Missouri will have a three-day “virtual kickoff” next week during which leaders and participants in various programs will discuss their services and how they benefit the community.

The online kickoff will take place from noon until 1 p.m. next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 15 to 17, on the United Way of Southeast Missouri’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/unitedwayofsemo. There is no need to preregister and anyone is welcome to log on and participate.

“Our virtual kickoff allows you to spend your lunch hour with different partners each day who support our three focus areas — education, income and health,” said Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri.