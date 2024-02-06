United Way moves campaign kickoff online

Normally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign.
But this isn’t a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many large gatherings — such as the annual United Way campaign kickoff — from happening.
Although coronavirus has forced cancellation of the kickoff lunch, it hasn’t stopped the United Way’s efforts to support dozens of area not-for-profit agencies, which, in turn, help those in need.
Rather than host an in-person kickoff event for its 2020-2021 campaign, the United Way of Southeast Missouri will have a three-day “virtual kickoff” next week during which leaders and participants in various programs will discuss their services and how they benefit the community.
The online kickoff will take place from noon until 1 p.m. next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 15 to 17, on the United Way of Southeast Missouri’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/unitedwayofsemo. There is no need to preregister and anyone is welcome to log on and participate.
“Our virtual kickoff allows you to spend your lunch hour with different partners each day who support our three focus areas — education, income and health,” said Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri.
“Each (online) tour will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions of agency directors and program participants to learn what you can do to help those organizations and those we serve,” she said.
The focus during Tuesday’s kickoff program will be on education, offering the perspective of students who benefit from one of the United Way’s backpack programs. It will also include information about several other youth mentorship programs, including Tiger Lilies, Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4H and scouting.
On Sept. 16, the theme will be the United Way’s investment in community health. The hourlong presentation that day will include information about the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) and the Safe House for Women, as seen through the eyes of a domestic violence victim.
“We’ll also see how dogs train humans when we drop in on EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Community) to learn about youth substance abuse and prevention,” Shelton said.
Finally, on Sept. 17, the focus will be on financial stability, with information on how the United Way helps provide income stability to people in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. That day’s online presentation will include segments about food pantries, First Call for Help, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and the One City Work Life program.
“This is an opportunity to see the work our partners do every day through the eyes of those your donations support,” Shelton said. “Give us an hour, and we’ll give you insight into the need in our community and how the United Way of Southeast Missouri network fights every day to meet it.”
