United Way kicks off campaign; digital fundraising part of future

Fundraising committee co-chairmen Jay and Gunnar Knudtson made a road-warrior entrance to the United Way fundraising-campaign kickoff luncheon Thursday.
Jay Knudtson, president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents and former Cape Girardeau mayor, rode into the event center at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau on a motorcycle, and his son Gunnar Knudtson drove in a golf cart to usher in their year as fundraising committee co-chairmen. Once he’d dismounted and taken the microphone, Jay Knudtson said it was a “dream come true” to stand onstage with his son.
“It’s all about our community,” Jay Knudtson said, “and the United Way really exemplifies what that means.”
Gunnar Knudtson said he was looking forward to bringing fundraising into the 21st century, with people now able to give online, through crowdfunding or text messages.
During the luncheon, the nearly 200 attendees were asked to text their pledges to a real-time counter.
Three partner organizations — the Boy Scouts of America, Voices for Children (formerly CASA) and the Community Caring Counsel — each asked for a mini-grant to expand their services, and the full $2,500 requested was raised, Cape Girardeau Area United Way director Elizabeth Shelton said by phone Thursday.
In the phone interview Thursday, Shelton said a couple of years ago, “we decided we were going to focus less on the amount of money we’re trying to raise and more on the work we’re trying to do with the money.”
“Internally, we have a goal in mind” for 2017, Shelton said, “but we prefer to talk externally about the difference the money is making in our community.”
Shelton said more than $900,000 was raised in the 2016 campaign, up slightly from 2015.
“Donations were up, and operating expenses were down,” Shelton said.
“We are trying to be the best stewards of our donors’ gifts as we can possibly be.”
The United Way office recently moved to 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite D, in Cape Girardeau.
In the new office, Shelton works with community-relations organizer Kristin Funderburk and operations manager Donna Noe, as well as Robin Koetting, program manager of the Read to Succeed program serving kindergarten and first-grade students in all five Cape Girardeau elementary schools, Shelton said.
The Read to Succeed program is expanding, Shelton said, thanks to a grant from DeltaCorps, a program of AmeriCorps and the Delta Regional Authority.
Because of that grant, two full-time staff members, Nancy Israel and Emily Cabot, will be employees of DeltaCorps working closely with United Way.
Israel and Cabot will help launch that expansion, called Read to Excel.
“Read to Excel is going to the schools where it is most needed: Jefferson Elementary, Franklin and Central Middle School,” Shelton said.
“Read to Succeed has always been to give a little extra encouragement and confidence to early readers,” she said.
Volunteers act more as cheerleaders than reading teachers, Shelton added.
Of the luncheon, Shelton said, “I’m really excited that our kickoff for the fundraising drive was actually such a successful fundraiser. I really feel it sets a great tone for the rest of the fundraising campaign.”
