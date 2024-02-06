United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its 2022 Campaign Kickoff next week with the theme of "Win the Game of Life."
The luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at VFW hall at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be fun and informative, according to a news release, and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic.
The luncheon will not be a fundraiser but, instead, serve as an informational session, the release said. Guests will learn about needs in the region and volunteer opportunities in which they can participate, with funded partners will be in attendance representing the programs UWSEMO will help support for the next three years.
This year's event will also include some special guests to help support the "Win the Game of Life" theme.
Winning the game of life is something United Way and its partners help others do every day, according to Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO.
"We are delighted to be able to host in-person events again!" Shelton said in the news release. "So many people know of United Way but don't really understand all that we do and how we do it. This is their opportunity."
This year's event will include the introduction of UWSEMO's 2022-2025 network of funded partners, recognition of volunteers, donors and corporate investors, along with data and progress reports on the impact being made by the United Way network, according to the release.
Although a global organization, United Way affiliates operate independently, and invest in programs that directly impact local communities. UWSEMO supports Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott counties. The news release stated that 98 cents of every dollar individuals donate is invested back into 35 partner programs in these communities.
For more information about the event and ticket prices, call the United Way office at (573) 334-9634 or visit unitedwayofsemo.org/events.
