United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its 2022 Campaign Kickoff next week with the theme of "Win the Game of Life."

The luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at VFW hall at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be fun and informative, according to a news release, and will be held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic.

The luncheon will not be a fundraiser but, instead, serve as an informational session, the release said. Guests will learn about needs in the region and volunteer opportunities in which they can participate, with funded partners will be in attendance representing the programs UWSEMO will help support for the next three years.

This year's event will also include some special guests to help support the "Win the Game of Life" theme.