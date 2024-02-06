United Way grant applications sought

United Way of Southeast Missouri is inviting local nonprofits to apply for grant funding, starting today.
Any nonprofit organization interested in applying must request a unique link to the online application by calling the United Way office at (573) 334-9634, or emailing admin@unitedwayofsemo.org.
Applications are due by midnight April 12.
After funding is awarded this summer, the cycle will close until 2022. UWSEMO opted for a three-year cycle in 2016 to give its funded partners more budgeting stability, according to the release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.