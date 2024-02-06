United Way funding recipients announced

From disaster relief to reading readiness, food pantries to emergency shelters and puppies to ponies, 38 community service programs sponsored by 27 not-for-profit organizations will receive funding through United Way of Southeast Missouri over the next three years.

The list of the area’s United Way-funded agencies was announced Tuesday at a news conference attended by officials from each agency.

Also in attendance were representatives of about 30 area businesses that have agreed to conduct employee fund drives starting this fall on behalf of United Way as part of the organization’s 2019-2020 campaign.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the Cape Girardeau-based United Way of Southeast Missouri, said decisions about which agencies and programs the organization would support “were based on where our donor gifts can do the greatest good.”

Shelton said “some really hard decisions” had to be made about which agencies and programs would and would not receive United Way dollars during the current funding cycle.

“Requests for funding doubled the revenue the United Way of Southeast Missouri is able to invest,” she said.

The agency selection process, Shelton explained, began months ago and involved 60 to 70 community volunteers who reviewed and scored more than 50 program applications, participated in dozens of site visits, heard numerous agency presentations and debated the relative merits of each applicant before recommending the proposed list of partner agencies to the local United Way’s board of directors.

“For our 2019 through 2022 funding cycle, we have increased our numbers from previously supporting 24 partner agencies representing 28 programs to 27 partners representing 38 programs,” she said.

The agencies serve residents in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and northern Scott counties, and address needs related to health, education and financial stability.

The exact amount of funding each agency and program will receive will depend on the amount of money the United Way raises each year. Shelton pointed out, however, “99 cents out of every dollar donated will go to these partners and programs.” Corporate sponsors, including Procter & Gamble, Ameren and Mondi, underwrite the local United Way’s operating expenses.

Of the agencies that will be funded during the United Way’s current three-year funding cycle, Shelton said “all previous partners who requested funding are returning and we have added new partners by slightly decreasing funding to education and increasing it to programs related to health and financial stability.”