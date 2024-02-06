United Way distributes 'extra' funds, plans for the future

United Way of Southeast Missouri recently surprised many of its network partners with a contribution from an “extra” $75,000, according to executive director Elizabeth Shelton.
The $75,000 had already been allocated to the United Way’s partners, Shelton said, but ended up not being usable as originally intended.
For example. Shelton said, if a social worker position at an agency went unfilled, that money didn’t get used.
“It became a perfect storm,” Shelton said of the situation.
“Ten years ago, this United Way shifted to an impact model, so instead of just moving money from donors to agencies, we are looking at long-term initiatives, at moving the needle, not just moving the money,” Shelton said.
One example is the partnership with Cape Girardeau public schools, with a focus to improving the graduation rate, Shelton said.
Ten years ago, the graduation rate was below 70 percent, Shelton said, and called it “horrifying.”
United Way set out to help the school district improve literacy rates and pinpoint other areas that help students build a solid foundation so dropping out is a less attractive proposition, Shelton said, and today’s graduation rate is significantly improved.
The goal was set at 90 percent by 2019, Shelton said, and the district is close to that.
Shelton noted, too, that the next three-year funding cycle will begin July 1, so if a not-for-profit organization wants to ask for funding, “They are encouraged to apply if they are in the four counties we serve [Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties], or in our focus areas of improving education, income or health.”
Shelton said the board of directors recently held a board retreat, with a goal of revising the strategic plan.
Shelton said of the reallocated funds, “We had no idea when we asked that question we would actually find ourselves in this wonderful position. Many of our partners listed very worthwhile needs, and the committee genuinely struggled to determine the best use of these funds. Ultimately, these unexpected funds were divided between helping with basic needs and investing in programs that move people from being in need in the first place.”
The Community Investment Committee also voted to give funds to The People’s Shelter at St. James A.M.E. Church. Even though the pop-up shelter is not a current UWSEMO partner, the committee chose to support the efforts to house the homeless during extreme weather conditions, especially since no permanent shelter exists in the area, the release stated.
Money also went to 11 public schools in United Way’s four-county footprint for emergency student funds. These funds are managed by school nurses and counselors to help students and their families with emergency needs, which can include eyeglasses, new shoes, winter coats and prescriptions. Funds went to existing Emergency Student Funds in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Scott County schools, Woodland Hills in Bollinger County and Perry County schools.
New Student Emergency Funds were created in Meadow Heights schools in Bollinger County, Nell Holcomb schools, Oak Ridge, Altenburg schools, Delta and Kelso.
The next opportunity for organizations to apply for grant funding will be this spring. After an application and review process managed by the Community Investment Committee, new partners for the next three-year cycle will be identified before July 1, when the organization begins its 2019 fiscal year.
Organizations interested in applying for funding and individuals willing to help review applications can subscribe to United Way’s monthly newsletter and follow its social media pages to receive details when they are distributed. More information about partner allocations and a video of funds being handed out in December are on the organization’s website, www.unitedwayofsemo.org.
