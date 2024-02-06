United Way distributes 'extra' funds, plans for the future

United Way of Southeast Missouri recently surprised many of its network partners with a contribution from an “extra” $75,000, according to executive director Elizabeth Shelton.

The $75,000 had already been allocated to the United Way’s partners, Shelton said, but ended up not being usable as originally intended.

For example. Shelton said, if a social worker position at an agency went unfilled, that money didn’t get used.

“It became a perfect storm,” Shelton said of the situation.

“Ten years ago, this United Way shifted to an impact model, so instead of just moving money from donors to agencies, we are looking at long-term initiatives, at moving the needle, not just moving the money,” Shelton said.

One example is the partnership with Cape Girardeau public schools, with a focus to improving the graduation rate, Shelton said.

Ten years ago, the graduation rate was below 70 percent, Shelton said, and called it “horrifying.”

United Way set out to help the school district improve literacy rates and pinpoint other areas that help students build a solid foundation so dropping out is a less attractive proposition, Shelton said, and today’s graduation rate is significantly improved.

The goal was set at 90 percent by 2019, Shelton said, and the district is close to that.