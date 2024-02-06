United Way begins annual campaign

“Traditionally, United Way receives donations through workplace giving and corporate donations,” said Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director. “‘Give from the Heart’ gives everyone an opportunity to show their love for our community while creating awareness for our organization and the work we do.”

United Way community relations manager Kristin Funderburk said companies such as Ameren, Buffalo Wild Wings, Beladonna, Mississippi Mutts, Bella Italia, Cup ’n’ Cork, Kuts Plus, Broadway Prescription Shop and Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House have committed to help the campaign.

Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will host the campaign-concluding fundraiser Feb. 28.