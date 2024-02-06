United Way begins annual campaign

The United Way of Southeast Missouri began Wednesday its “Give From the Heart” donation campaign that will run through the end of February.
Participating businesses will sell hearts for a $1 minimum donation, and several restaurants will commit to share profits with the United Way.
“Traditionally, United Way receives donations through workplace giving and corporate donations,” said Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director. “‘Give from the Heart’ gives everyone an opportunity to show their love for our community while creating awareness for our organization and the work we do.”
United Way community relations manager Kristin Funderburk said companies such as Ameren, Buffalo Wild Wings, Beladonna, Mississippi Mutts, Bella Italia, Cup ’n’ Cork, Kuts Plus, Broadway Prescription Shop and Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House have committed to help the campaign.
Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will host the campaign-concluding fundraiser Feb. 28.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.