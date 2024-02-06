United States flag etiquette

Sometimes handling and displaying the United States (U.S.) flag is not properly done. The following information may be of help.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., rules are provided in Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code. While this code imposes no penalties for misusing the flag, individual states may have their own codes and impose penalties. The following information provides federal guidelines.

"Traditionally, displaying the flag in public should be done only from sunrise to sunset. However, it may be displayed at all times if it is illuminated during the darkness. It should not be subject to weather damage during rain, snow, and wind storms unless it is an all-weather flag.

"It should be displayed often, but especially on national and state holidays, and special occasions.

"The flag should be displayed on or near the main building of public institutions, schools during school days, and polling places on election days. It should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.

"When carried in procession with other flags, the U.S. flag should be either on the marching right (the flag's right) or to the front and center of the flag line. When displayed on a float in a parade, the flag should be hung from a staff or suspended so it falls free. It should not be draped on a vehicle.

"When displayed with another flag against a wall from crossed staffs, the U.S. flag should be on its own right (left to a person facing the wall) and its staff should be in front of the other flag's staff.

"In a group of flags displayed from staffs, the U.S. flag should be at the center and the highest point.

"When the U.S. flag is displayed other than from a staff, it should be displayed flat, or suspended so that its folds fall free. When displayed over a street, place the union so it faces north or east, depending upon the direction of the street.