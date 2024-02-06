Unions pour millions into Missouri to fight right-to-work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Unions from around the country are pouring money into Missouri ahead of a statewide vote that could ban mandatory union fees at workplaces, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling dealing a blow to public sector unions.

The group fighting a ballot measure that would make Missouri a right-to-work state has outraised its opponents by nearly $6 million over the past four months.

Formed last year in Jefferson City, We Are Missouri had already raised more than $5.4 million during the last quarter, according to reports released this week by the Missouri Ethics Commission. But a recent flood of money from out-of-state unions from New York to California, including groups affiliated with the AFL-CIO, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and United Food & Commercial Workers, drove their haul since the beginning of April to more than $7.4 million.

In contrast, the three groups campaigning in favor of right-to-work pulled in more than $1.6 million over the same period. The largest donation of half-a-million dollars came from A New Missouri, the not-for-profit recently accused in an ethics complaint of violating campaign finance laws while essentially functioning as an unofficial arm of former Gov. Eric Greitens' operation. A New Missouri can shield its donors' identities, so the ultimate source of the money is not known.

A lawyer representing A New Missouri has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The fundraising disparity could certainly impact the Aug. 7 election, said University of Missouri-Columbia political-scientist Peverill Squire.

"Just being able to get that information out and make their argument probably will help mobilize voters and maybe convince a few people that the opposition's the correct one," Squire said.

Prohibiting mandatory union fees in the workplace had long been a priority of the Republican-led Legislature, but it wasn't until they had a Republican executive in Greitens that GOP lawmakers were finally able to pass a right-to-work law.

That measure was put on hold, however, after a union-backed effort gathered enough signatures to put the question before voters.