Illinois police are looking for an “individual in question” in connection to an investigation regarding allegations of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child, according to a news release from Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann.
The individual is described to be a white male with brown hair and blue eyes about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, according to the release.
The release stated he is believed to be driving a 2009 or 2010 black Cadillac passenger car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The investigation is being conducted by the Jonesboro Police Department with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information may call the Jonesboro Police Department at (618) 833-5500.
