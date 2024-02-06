Union County jury finds Chester man guilty of first-degree murder

Wasmund was arrested in February by Union County authorities after an investigation into Spicer’s death.

According to a news release from the Union County State’s Attorney’s office, Wasmund was charged with “setting a shotgun with a trigger set to fire when the door of a shed was opened, knowing that such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to any person opening the door of the shed.” The shed was at 7625 State Route 3 North where Spicer’s body was found.

Wasmund’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. He faces between 26 and 90 years in prison on the felony convictions.