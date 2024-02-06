All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2019
Union County jury finds Chester man guilty of first-degree murder
A Union County jury has convicted a Randolph County man of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2018 death of a Murphysboro, Illinois, man. William P. Wasmund, 48, of Chester, Illinois, was convicted Thursday following a four-day trial in the killing of Jeffery A. Spicer, 53, whose body was found in rural Union County on Sept. 16, 2018...
Southeast Missourian

A Union County jury has convicted a Randolph County man of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2018 death of a Murphysboro, Illinois, man.

William P. Wasmund, 48, of Chester, Illinois, was convicted Thursday following a four-day trial in the killing of Jeffery A. Spicer, 53, whose body was found in rural Union County on Sept. 16, 2018.

Wasmund was arrested in February by Union County authorities after an investigation into Spicer’s death.

According to a news release from the Union County State’s Attorney’s office, Wasmund was charged with “setting a shotgun with a trigger set to fire when the door of a shed was opened, knowing that such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to any person opening the door of the shed.” The shed was at 7625 State Route 3 North where Spicer’s body was found.

Wasmund’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. He faces between 26 and 90 years in prison on the felony convictions.

Story Tags
Local News
