Union County, Illinois, reports first coronavirus death

COVID-19 cases remained mostly flat in surrounding Missouri counties Tuesday, but officials in Union County, Illinois, reported that county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus.
Stoddard County was the only Missouri county in the region to report a new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing that county’s total positive cases to 22.
Cape Girardeau, Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties reported no new cases Tuesday.
Officials with Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, which includes Union County, reported the death as a man in his 80s. County health department officials also reported two new virus cases, bringing that county’s total to 32.
Alexander County, Illinois, reported no new cases Tuesday. There are four confirmed cases in that county.
