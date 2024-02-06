Union County, Illinois, reaches 'warning' level with coronavirus

Illinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19.

More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000 population -- target is 50 or fewer, and Union County's rate is 202; test positivity -- target is 8% or less, and Union County's rate is 15.7%; tests performed -- testing is sufficient when positivity rate is equal to or below 8%, and Union County performed 236 tests during the week.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department reported six new cases in the county Friday, bringing its total to 302 cases, with 191 recoveries and 20 deaths attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau County officials reported 14 new virus cases Friday (660 total, 576 recoveries, five deaths).

Eight of the new cases were in Cape Girardeau, while one was in Jackson and five were elsewhere in the county.