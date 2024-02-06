All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 8, 2020

Union County, Illinois, reaches 'warning' level with coronavirus

Illinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19. More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000 population -- target is 50 or fewer, and Union County's rate is 202; test positivity -- target is 8% or less, and Union County's rate is 15.7%; tests performed -- testing is sufficient when positivity rate is equal to or below 8%, and Union County performed 236 tests during the week.. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Illinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19.

More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000 population -- target is 50 or fewer, and Union County's rate is 202; test positivity -- target is 8% or less, and Union County's rate is 15.7%; tests performed -- testing is sufficient when positivity rate is equal to or below 8%, and Union County performed 236 tests during the week.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department reported six new cases in the county Friday, bringing its total to 302 cases, with 191 recoveries and 20 deaths attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau County officials reported 14 new virus cases Friday (660 total, 576 recoveries, five deaths).

Eight of the new cases were in Cape Girardeau, while one was in Jackson and five were elsewhere in the county.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officials in Scott County reported eight new cases, pushing the county's total case count to 378; 274 patients have recovered, and 13 died.

Perry County, Missouri, health officials warned Friday of two additional possible public exposures, a day after reporting possible exposures last weekend at O'Reily Auto Parts. The new possible exposures occurred at Southern Roots Restaurant from 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 and AT&T Perryville Store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The county health department reported nine new virus cases in the county, boosting it's total to 220 cases with 194 recoveries and four deaths.

Three new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri. The county has 70 total cases, with 55 recoveries and one death.

No new cases were reported in Alexander County, Illinois (36 total, 33 recoveries, zero deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy