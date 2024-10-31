All sections
October 31, 2024

Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters

Unidentified mailings with election info and premarked sample ballots are circulating in Scott County. Officials confirm these were not sent by the county clerk's office. Voters urged to verify details.

Standard Democrat
Allen M. Seabaugh
Allen M. Seabaugh

BENTON — An unidentified mailing containing an election information flyer and a premarked sample ballot is circulating in Scott County, but it was not sent by the Scott County Clerk’s Office.

Scott County Clerk Allen M. Seabaugh said his office has been notified by several voters who received the unidentified mailing containing an election information flyer and a premarked sample ballot. Neither the envelope nor its contents identifies the sender, he said.

“The Scott County Clerk’s Office did not mail this,” Seabaugh said early Wednesday, Oct. 30, in a news release. “Our office takes our duty of administering elections in a non-partisan manner very seriously.”

The flyer contained in the mailing was created by the Scott County Clerk’s Office to provide factual information to voters about election dates/deadlines, registration, absentee voting, early voting and photo identification requirements, Seabaugh said.

“The sender photocopied our flyer for the purposes of this mailing,” Seabaugh said. “Thank you to the 1,300-plus voters who have voted so far. Thank you for your patience as we have seen large turnout in the first presidential election with no-excuse absentee voting in Missouri.”

Voters may contact the Scott County Clerk’s Office with any questions or concerns about voting at (573) 545-3549, option 4, or email scottcoclerk@scottcomo.com.

Elections
