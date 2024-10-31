Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters

BENTON — An unidentified mailing containing an election information flyer and a premarked sample ballot is circulating in Scott County, but it was not sent by the Scott County Clerk’s Office.

Scott County Clerk Allen M. Seabaugh said his office has been notified by several voters who received the unidentified mailing containing an election information flyer and a premarked sample ballot. Neither the envelope nor its contents identifies the sender, he said.

“The Scott County Clerk’s Office did not mail this,” Seabaugh said early Wednesday, Oct. 30, in a news release. “Our office takes our duty of administering elections in a non-partisan manner very seriously.”