NewsFebruary 2, 2019

'Unheard of': No tax liens in January

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Recorder’s Office did not receive any tax liens filed, expunged or discharged for the month of January, employee Sherry Goodman said.

Goodman said it is “unheard of” to not receive any tax liens in a one-month time frame, and said the federal government shutdown likely affected the IRS’s activity surrounding tax liens.

The state Department of Revenue did not turn in any liens in Cape Girardeau County, the collector’s reports show.

