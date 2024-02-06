All sections
NewsMay 9, 2017

Underground explosion causes outage in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- An underground explosion is blamed on a power outage in downtown St. Louis. KMOV-TV reported the outage Monday knocked out electricity to several buildings, including parts of Washington Avenue. About 12 traffic lights stopped working as a result of the outage...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- An underground explosion is blamed on a power outage in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reported the outage Monday knocked out electricity to several buildings, including parts of Washington Avenue. About 12 traffic lights stopped working as a result of the outage.

The cause of the explosion was not known. There were no injuries.

State News

