Undercover St. Louis officer: Colleagues beat him 'like Rodney King'

ST. LOUIS -- An undercover St. Louis police officer reported his colleagues beat him "like Rodney King" when they mistook him for a protester following the acquittal of a white former officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, according to newly released court documents.

Detective Luther Hall, who is black, also described the attack as a "free for all" in an affidavit the FBI used to justify searching four officers' cellphones. Four officers were charged in November after the FBI investigated Hall's attack and the detention of other protesters at the rally in 2017.

Hall and his partner were undercover "documenting protest activity and property destruction," FBI Special Agent Darren Boehlje wrote in affidavits supporting the application for the warrants, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Hall, who was carrying a Nikon camera and a cellphone, became separated from his partner while fleeing officers who were firing pepper-spray pellets and bean bag rounds into the crowd, according to the affidavit. The affidavit notes Hall didn't hear an order to disperse prior to the police use of chemical agents and bean-bag rounds.

Hall said after a police SUV pulled up, he was slammed to the ground. Hall was told to put his hands behind his back but couldn't because officers were standing on his arms, Boehlje wrote in the FBI affidavit. Boehlje wrote Hall's cellphone screen was shattered in the melee, and he watched as an officer took the battery out of his camera and threw the camera to the ground, breaking it.