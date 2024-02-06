Under the sea: 'Little Mermaid' opens at Notre Dame

Libby Buchheit, center, sings as Flounder during rehearsal for "The Little Mermaid" on Wednesday, March 29, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. ...

Libby Buchheit, center, sings as Flounder during rehearsal for "The Little Mermaid" on Wednesday, March 29, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. The performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the high school. Megan Burke