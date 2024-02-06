Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots

Cape Girardeau is known for Southeast Missouri State University, local dining treasures, rich history and much more, and Halloween week reminds that there are alleged haunted history spots, too.

Port Cape’s Bell

One local haunt is in one of Cape’s well-known restaurants, Port Cape, which happens to also be one of the oldest buildings in the city. In “The Big Book of Missouri Ghost Stories”, Troy Taylor talks about one of the most famous ghosts in Cape that supposedly hangs out at Port Cape. A veteran bartender nicknamed the ghost Bell. Bell, over the years, has interacted with several people, according to the book. Some say they have felt the touch of her hand on their back or heard footsteps in an empty room, but the sightings of Bell have become less common. There have been several versions of Bell and why she resides in Port Cape.

Rose Theater's many friends

According to the SEMO website, there are a few ghosts who want to keep on learning in the afterlife. One of these places on campus is Rose Theater, which is rumored to have not one but multiple ghosts inside.

One of these ghosts is named Mary. The website says she was married to a French fur trapper and eventually killed both her husband and herself.

Another spirit is allegedly Annie, a young girl who loves to sing and play in the theater.

Old Lorimier Cemetery

Started in 1808 by the wife of Louis Lorimier after her death, the cemetery has quite a long history. In “The Big Book of Missouri Ghost Stories”, the author talks about how there was no fence around the cemetery as there is now and many locals would walk right through to get to the downtown business district. According to the book, many people experienced the Tapping Ghost in the early 1900s. People would feel someone tap them on the shoulder only to turn around and see nothing. This has been expanded from tapping to some people experiencing sharp tugs in their hair or clothes while at the cemetery. There have also been witnesses who have seen floating orbs of light at night in the cemetery.