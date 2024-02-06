All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Uncle playing with gun accidentally shoots 13-year-old

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A 13-year-old boy was injured after being accidentally shot by an uncle playing with a gun in St. Louis County. The shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County...

Associated Press

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A 13-year-old boy was injured after being accidentally shot by an uncle playing with a gun in St. Louis County.

The shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.

Police said a 20-year-old man was playing with a gun when it went off, striking the child.

The boy is hospitalized and expected to survive.

The boy's name and the name of the uncle have not been released, but police are expected to pursue charges.

State News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

