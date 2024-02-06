Unclaimed property kiosks planned in Cape

On Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property.
Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, the kiosk will be set up at Cape Girardeau Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kiosks were originally planned for December but were rescheduled due to inclement weather. Previous reporting from this scheduled event can be found at semissourian.com/story/2654157.html.
For those unable to visit a kiosk, a database for locating unclaimed property is also available on the Missouri State Treasurer website. Individuals are able to search the online database for unclaimed property under their name and file a claim to recover that property.
The Missouri State Treasurer estimates nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property from more than five million owners in the state, according to the office's website.
