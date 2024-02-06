Unclaimed property kiosks planned in Cape

On Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property.

Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, the kiosk will be set up at Cape Girardeau Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kiosks were originally planned for December but were rescheduled due to inclement weather. Previous reporting from this scheduled event can be found at semissourian.com/story/2654157.html.