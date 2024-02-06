Unclaimed property event set for next week in Cape Girardeau

Note: These events have been cancelled. Visit showmemoney.com to search for unclaimed property.

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will be in Cape Girardeau next week to help residents discover whether they have a portion of the $12 million in unclaimed property in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area.

Statewide, the office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property for Missouri residents, in more than 5 million owner accounts, according to www.treasurer.mo.gov.

Each year, the site states, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations turn over cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the treasurer’s office.

These entities are required to turn over the property after five years of no contact or document transaction with the owner.

Unclaimed money could be from abandoned bank accounts, uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits or wages from past jobs, the website states.

“One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is $300,” the site states.

In Cape Girardeau County, approximately $6 million in cash is unclaimed, according to the treasurer’s office.