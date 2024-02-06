All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 11, 2019
Unclaimed property event set for next week in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will be in Cape Girardeau next week to help residents discover whether they have a portion of the $12 million in unclaimed property in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area. Statewide, the office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property for Missouri residents, in more than 5 million owner accounts, according to treasurer.mo.gov...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Note: These events have been cancelled. Visit showmemoney.com to search for unclaimed property.

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will be in Cape Girardeau next week to help residents discover whether they have a portion of the $12 million in unclaimed property in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area.

Statewide, the office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property for Missouri residents, in more than 5 million owner accounts, according to www.treasurer.mo.gov.

Each year, the site states, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies and other organizations turn over cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the treasurer’s office.

These entities are required to turn over the property after five years of no contact or document transaction with the owner.

Unclaimed money could be from abandoned bank accounts, uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits or wages from past jobs, the website states.

“One in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is $300,” the site states.

In Cape Girardeau County, approximately $6 million in cash is unclaimed, according to the treasurer’s office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Scott County, $3 million is unclaimed; Perry County, $804,000; Bollinger County, $392,000; and Stoddard County, $1.9 million, for a total of more than $12 million in cash in the Cape Girardeau County area, according to the treasurer’s office.

Aside from the cash value, items are sometimes found — everything from family heirlooms to jewelry and other keepsakes, according to the website.

In September, the treasurer’s office held an unclaimed property auction in Springfield, Missouri, where more than 2,000 items, including old coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, signed sports memorabilia and more, were auctioned off.

If military insignia or medals are found, the treasurer’s office works to return those items to the service member or next of kin. Military honors or medals are not auctioned. More information may be found at www.treasurer.mo.gov/military.

The treasurer’s office does not handle real property such as land, houses, cars and boats, the website notes.

Representatives from the treasurer’s office will be at the following locations:

  • 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at West Park Mall
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library

Residents can search for and file claims for unclaimed property at the stations, online anytime at www.ShowMeMoney.com or claimants may write to The Office of the Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Unclaimed Property, PO Box 1004, Jefferson City, MO 65102. When writing, claimants should include a list of owner names, addresses and previous addresses, if known. To recover unclaimed property, claimants must be either the original owner of the property or a legal heir if the original owner is deceased.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy