UMKC settles lawsuits with professor who alleged retaliation

In lawsuits filed in 2016 and 2018, Murkherji, claimed his former boss, Ashim Mitra, was abusive to him and others who had reported Mitra to school officials. The lawsuits also claimed university officials retaliated against Murkherji for complaining Mitra mistreated foreign students.

Mitra was suspended in November after it was found he had for decades used doctoral candidates from India who were in the U.S. on student visas as servants by forcing them to house sit, clean and serve food at social functions. Some of the students said they agreed to work for Mitra, who had brought the university millions of dollars in research grants, because he had the power to force them out of school, which would cost them their visas.

Mitra resigned in March after the university alleged in a lawsuit he had stolen a student's research and secretly sold it to a pharmaceutical company, costing the school millions of dollars.

Last Friday, the university fired Anil Kumar, who until last year was chairman of the school's pharmacology division. The university has refused to say what led to the firing because it was a personnel decision.