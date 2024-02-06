Ulysses Grant exhibit opens Friday in Cape Girardeau

An exhibit in celebration of the 200th anniversary of President Ulysses Grant's birth goes on display beginning Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Kellerman Foundation for Historical Preservation will host the 275-square-foot exhibit at the former Chrisman Art Gallery, 32 N. Main St.

After opening, the exhibit will be available for public viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until the end of September at the same location.

Grant, the nation's 18th president and victorious Civil War general -- born in 1822 -- is said to have spent five days in Cape Girardeau in 1861.

The exhibit will feature items from Missouri Humanities Council and from the Grant memorabilia collection owned by Cape businessman Earl Norman.