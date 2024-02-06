Ukrainian students at SEMO remain close to homeland

It’s a funny thing about being away from home, the body might wander but the heart has a tendency to stick around.

As combat in Ukraine intensifies, so do international sanctions, Russian President Vladamir Putin’s efforts to conquer key cities and the number of refugees spilling across western borders, a flood of displaced people now comprising more than 800,000 souls. Tuesday, Russian troops seized the strategically important city of Kherson and continue to lay siege to Kharkiv. Kherson is the first major city to be taken.

Five thousand miles and oceans away, Ukrainian students at Southeast Missouri State University feel alarm, but also clear-eyed resolve. Far from physical danger, these students have found their spirits remain with their loved ones in the country of their upbringng.

Tetiana Dronova, Viktoriia Kisil and Yuliia Petlinska were obtaining bachelor’s degrees at Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University when they took advantage of SEMO’s Double Diploma Program, arriving in the United States to study. But nothing about their distance from Ukraine allowed them to feel detached when Russia invaded their homeland last week. The young women, all Ukrainian born and raised, explained that their families, relatives and friends still reside in the war-torn country and remain potential targets.

“The situation in our home towns is not as critical as, for example, in Kyiv or Kharkiv,” wrote the young students in a joint statement. But beneath the sound of near-constant air raid sirens and the nearby explosions continuing late into the night, safety is far from assured. “Our towns can be the next targets.”

But constant terror has hardened rather than eroded their resolve: “Without any doubt, all our close friends and family are ready to defend our Motherland. ... Our hearts belong to Ukraine.”