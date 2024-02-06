Ukrainian SEMO grad faces uncertainty at home

Graduation from any school is a time of celebration, but it can also be a time of uncertainty. Both are true for Tetiana Dronova, who graduated Saturday, May 13, from Southeast Missouri State University.

Dronova celebrated the completion of her master's degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and, while she has very definite plans for her future, she acknowledged uncertainty when it comes to returning home to see her family and the future of her country.

Dronova came to Cape Girardeau in 2021 from central Ukraine, and when Russia invaded in February 2022, she said she was very worried for her family. Her family still lives in Vinnytsia, where she grew up, which, like Cape Girardeau, is also a river city and home to a university. Dronova said even though her family has not been physically harmed, Vinnytsia has not been untouched by the war.

"My city was attacked last summer in July," Dronova said. "They attacked the main square in the city center next to the university where I got my bachelor's degree. For four years, I was walking in that place every single day, and then the news that they attacked the hospital and an office building. A lot of people died."

Dronova said her plans are to get her Ph.D. in linguistics from a university in Austria. She will stay with an aunt who lives there and hopes to be able to travel home to Ukraine before classes start in the fall. She said transportation to Ukraine is "tricky" because there are no airlines flying into the country at this time. She said she will need to go by bus or train, whichever seems best when it comes time to buy a ticket.

The biggest uncertainty Dronova said she will face is how her family has changed over the last two years since she last saw them. She said she has spoken to them on the phone and video chat almost daily, but finally seeing them in person will be "interesting."

"I have a younger brother, he's going to turn 16 soon," Dronova said. "When I was leaving, he was a little bit shorter than me, and he was so young, like a child. Now, I'm pretty sure he's much taller than me. He turned into a young man."