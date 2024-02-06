Ukrainian exchange student fears for family

As 19-year-old Maryna Loza watches the news about Ukraine from her university apartment, she is brokenhearted and terrified. After all, Kyiv -- the embattled Ukrainian capital city -- is her hometown. But it's not the only place she's called home. This time three years ago, she was preparing for a move to Naylor, Missouri.

"Everything started with me winning the FLEX [Future Leaders Exchange] Program," Loza said.

The program provides scholarships for high school students from Europe to spend an academic year in the United States, living with a family and attending an American high school.

"I was chosen by the wonderful family of Ryan and Christina Ainley. So I came to Naylor," she said.

Loza's time at Naylor High School during the 2019-2020 school year was "the best experience ever," she recalled. "Naylor took me in instantly."

She made good friends, she participated in cheerleading, and she was runner-up Homecoming queen.

Now, Loza spends her days pleading with foreign governments to protect the endangered lives of her family and friends.

After returning to Kyiv from Naylor, Loza realized she wanted to travel more -- to get out of her comfort zone, like she had as an exchange student. In late 2020, she moved to the Netherlands to study law at Hague University. When she left Ukraine this time, Loza had no way of knowing it would soon become a war zone.

"Unfortunately, my whole family and most of my friends stayed in Ukraine, and they are still there," she said.

Loza's family is close-knit. Her parents are both busy lawyers. Her younger brother just began his first year at college, and her youngest brother and sister go to elementary school.

Loza had plane tickets booked home to Kyiv to see her family for spring break. But at 4:20 a.m. Feb. 24, she was awakened by a phone call from her father.

"He said, 'You are not coming here anytime soon. Russian troops invaded Ukraine,'" Loza explained. "I was shocked and confused. I turned on the news and I could not believe my eyes -- there was a full-scale war. I was terrified for all people who were [in] the territory of Ukraine. My life was changed forever by this event."

Two years ago, she was a cheerleader at Naylor High School. A year ago, she was focused on studying to become an international lawyer. Tonight, like every night over the past two weeks, Loza will struggle to sleep; instead she'll try to process the destruction of her community's homes and hospitals, and think about her family -- who are scared for their lives.