Ukrainian-American adoption advocate dies in invasion

ST. LOUIS -- A man who split his time between the St. Louis area and Ukraine, helping arrange adoptions of children with medical needs, has died amid the fighting in the war-torn country.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Serge Zevlever was killed when he volunteered to check on a commotion outside a Kyiv bomb shelter Feb. 26, his daughters said. That was just two days after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

"He was not in a scuffle, he was not on the front lines," his eldest daughter Alisa Sander said. "He went outside to see if it was safe for everyone else."

A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the conflict that day, without naming Zevlever, and offered condolences to his family.