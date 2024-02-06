UJRO sees success, growth, ahead for 2020

Successes in 2019 and a forward-thinking membership model dominated discussion in the annual meeting for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, Thursday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Jackson.

In 2019, the organization hired its first executive director, Steve Turner, whose office is housed within the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce building.

Turner said UJRO has a new sponsorship structure. Supporters can now volunteer time in lieu of paying membership dues, and he sees 2020 as a growth year for adding volunteers.

After the meeting, Turner said, "We're starting the new year and new supporter program with 50 active supporters and volunteer base of 120. Our goal for 2020, with our new program, is achieve 200 active supporters."

The budget, as presented by UJRO treasurer Janet Sanders, is balanced for 2020, with $120,600 in both expenses and income projected.

In 2019, she reported, income and expenses were both approximately $118,000.

UJRO's bank balance is $95,000, Sanders added.

"You have no idea how happy I am," Sanders said, adding she remembered when the organization had only $50 in the bank and eight or nine members total.

The real change, Sanders said, was going for a Missouri Main Street Connection grant to grow UJRO.

"Thank you all for everything you do and everything you've done," Sanders said to the attendees. "You have no idea how much this organization has grown since 2011."

Missouri Main Street Connection is a chapter of the National Main Street Center, created in 1980 by the National Trust, according to momainstreet.org.

UJRO is modeled after the Missouri Main Street structure of four pillars, or committees, each devoted to a specific area of revitalization.

Former Jackson mayor Barbara Lohr gave an update on the economic vitality committee's 2019 efforts.