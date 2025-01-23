All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2025

UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) unveiled its 2025 plans at its annual meeting, highlighting new leadership, community partnerships and upcoming events.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Events coordinator Jess Girard, left, program coordinator Erin Ressler, center, and board treasurer Madison Boeller, right, are among those who spoke at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization annual meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22. Speakers discussed past successes and future goals for the organization.
Events coordinator Jess Girard, left, program coordinator Erin Ressler, center, and board treasurer Madison Boeller, right, are among those who spoke at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization annual meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22. Speakers discussed past successes and future goals for the organization.
More than 50 people attended the 2025 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Jackson Civic Center. Many of them were merchants affiliated with the group or volunteers helping it.
More than 50 people attended the 2025 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Jackson Civic Center. Many of them were merchants affiliated with the group or volunteers helping it.
The 2025 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization featured catering and decor from Jackson establishments. Stooges provided the meal, Hubble Creek Brewing Company provided drinks and The Cheesecake Ninja offered desserts. Juneberry Plant Shop decorated the room.
The 2025 Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization featured catering and decor from Jackson establishments. Stooges provided the meal, Hubble Creek Brewing Company provided drinks and The Cheesecake Ninja offered desserts. Juneberry Plant Shop decorated the room.
Kaci Hubbard became the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization on Thursday, Jan. 16. She introduced herself to attendees of the group's annual meeting the following week.
Kaci Hubbard became the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization on Thursday, Jan. 16. She introduced herself to attendees of the group's annual meeting the following week.

The board members and staff of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) presented their 2024 achievements and 2025 goals to supporters at their annual meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22.

More than 50 attendees packed the Jackson Civic Center that evening for the occasion. Program coordinator Erin Ressler, events coordinator Jess Girard and members of the UJRO board of directors let them know what their different committees have in store for 2025.

Beyond hearing their reports, attendees also heard from UJRO’s new executive director Kaci Hubbard. Hubbard was born in Jackson and has lived there most of her life. She is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and has worked for nearly a decade at Mercy Southeast.

“While I enjoyed all my time in health care, I was kind of feeling a pull to do something more community oriented where I’d have a larger impact on the place I lived,” she said.

Hubbard started her new position Jan. 16.

With her new role, the UJRO has grown from one staff member to three in the last year, transitioning from volunteers primarily running the organization to staff running things. The UJRO still relies on volunteers, however, and among its goals is to create an incentive program for them.

“This organization wouldn't be where it is today without all of our volunteers, so we’re very thankful for them,” Ressler said. “… We wanted to create an incentive program so you would get something as a thank you from (the) organization to you just for doing what you do.”

Main Street programs

The UJRO works under Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC), which is itself part of Main Street America. The group helps downtown — or uptown — economic development organizations work together and share ideas.

UJRO board members said working closer with MMSC was one of their 2025 goals. The UJRO uses four of the MMSC’s leading points as committee assignments: organization, economic vitality, design and promotions.

On an organizational level, the group planned to head out into the community to make more partnerships with local businesses. In terms of economic vitality, the board aimed to increase the UJRO social media presence and expand the Lunch and Learn events they started last year.

From a design standpoint, the board expressed interest in an art expo, an uptown mural and façade grant improvements.

“We actually have funds now to be able to do big projects like this that help the building owners up there,” Ressler said.

They also plan to install signage to help visitors find their way around the uptown area, both to businesses and historical sites.

The promotions committee aimed to partner with Cruisin’ Uptown Jackson for family-friendly activities and to build upon the 2024 Scarecrow Contest, another new endeavor launched last year.

Events and suggestions

Inclement weather delayed or canceled some of its outdoor events in 2024, so for 2025, the UJRO made sure to include rain dates. It plans to host an Uptown Art Expo on Saturday, March 1; Springfest on Friday, April 4; Jackson in Bloom on Saturday, April 12; a Farm to Table meal Thursday, Sept. 11; Oktoberfest from Friday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 4; and a Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Attendees also posited their own suggestions for future endeavors, such as a passport to encourage uptown shopping and a snow machine for the annual Christmas parade.

The UJRO also informed supporters about opportunities for Missouri Main Street Connection trainings. These are held four times per year and shift topics and locations each time.

“Those are open to any community members who feel like the topic is a good fit for them or a good fit for their business,” Ressler said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

