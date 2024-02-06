Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded St. Louis passengers

ST. LOUIS -- Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have cut ties with a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area passengers without their permission and livestreamed the video.

Jason Gargac, 32, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides since March and most have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username "JustSmurf," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

On a recent Saturday night, a posting showed two women in their 20s in Gargac's black Chevrolet Silverado. One commenter rated the women based on their looks. Another wrote simply, "This is creepy."

Uber said Monday it has ended its relationship with Gargac. Lyft has deactivated the driver from its app.

Children, intoxicated college students and public figures, including Jerry Cantrell, lead guitarist with the band Alice in Chains, have been among the unwitting passengers, the Post-Dispatch reported. First names, and occasionally full names, are revealed.

Passengers have thrown up, kissed, talked trash about relatives and friends and complained about their bosses.