Uber guideline now prohibits broadcasting passenger images

ST. LOUIS -- The ride-hailing company Uber instituted a new guideline prohibiting drivers from broadcasting passengers' images amid privacy concerns after a St. Louis-area driver posted hundreds of videos.

The new guideline was put in place at the end of September, an Uber spokesman said Thursday. It allows drivers to use video cameras, dash cameras and other recording devices for security purposes -- but not to broadcast them.

"Broadcasting a person's image, audio, or video recording is a violation of these terms and may result in loss of account access," the guideline states.

Uber said the guideline was in place when a Phoenix driver posted video from Oct. 29 of Ottawa Senators players insulting the team and an assistant coach. The players apologized to their coach and said in a statement their "private conversation was recorded without our knowledge or consent."

Uber said the driver's access was removed.