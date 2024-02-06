Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant

DEXTER, Mo. — Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture.

Dexter city administrator David Wyman said Monday, Aug. 7, the doors will close for good in mid-October. The plant is Stoddard County's second-largest employer, behind W.W. Wood Products.

Tyson announced the Dexter shutdown Monday as one of four company facilities in the Midwest to be shuttered.

"The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in Dexter; in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; and Noel, Missouri, demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term," said Tyson in a statement issued from corporate headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The plant closure comes from the corporate level and local administration had "no control" over the decision, Wyman stated in a news release.

"We need to remain positive about our local Tyson management and local Tyson employees," he said. "They had zero input on the decision and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years."

Tyson's statement indicated the company will shift production to other unnamed facilities and will cease operations in Dexter and the other plants within the "first two quarters of fiscal 2024."

In recognition of Tyson Foods' decision, Wyman said Dexter city administration will focus on how to "encourage economic development" following the shutdown, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13.