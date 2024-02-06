Luckily for them, they had each other to lean on. Even when things were tough, they kept their Friday date night ritual. They made time to talk to each other and openly shared their burdens and struggles. According to Tyson, they “battled together,” and Christine says she remembers that even when she felt like she was failing as a woman, Tyson was good at “never making me feel alone, or like it was my fault.”

Of course, they also relied on the support of friends and family, too. While many didn’t know what to say, the Jaegers found what they really needed were people willing to listen. In talking about their struggles with infertility, it helped them realize they were not alone. There was a flip side, as well, though: those well-intended loved ones, in an effort to be helpful, were quick to offer advice.

“Everyone becomes an expert,” Christine says. “You’re too healthy. You’re not healthy enough.”

They heard it all. But ultimately, they knew sometimes you can be doing everything according to plan, and yet, it still doesn’t work. As they began coming to terms with the possibility they may not conceive, the Jaegers knew they would be okay. Already married to their best friend, they would travel or coach or focus on their careers. But deep down inside, neither of them wanted to look back and think,”What if?” It was at this point they decided to spend everything they had to keep going forward with IUI.

And just one treatment later after almost calling it quits, Christine became pregnant with a baby girl. Paige Leanne Jaegers was born later that year, on October 11, 2019, and this month, they will celebrate her first birthday. While it’s been a rough road, the Jaegers have no regrets about their journey to conceive. In fact, they are hoping to start the process again this fall and grow their family even more. While every situation with infertility is unique, the Jaegers say they want people to know, “It’s all worth it in the end.” No matter what you are going through, you’re never alone.

