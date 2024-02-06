TX board recommends delaying execution

HOUSTON -- The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Friday recommended delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence his supporters say raises serious doubts about his guilt.

The parole board unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

The board's decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott. It's unclear if Abbott, a Republican, will accept or reject it or do nothing. The governor, who appoints the seven-member parole board, has been tight-lipped about the case.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.

Reed's efforts to stop his execution have received support from such celebrities as Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Oprah, Lawmakers from both parties, including Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, have also asked officials take a closer look at the evidence in the case.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.

The parole board since 1982 has recommended commuting a death row inmate's sentence five times. But former Texas Gov. Rick Perry rejected the recommendation twice, in 2004 and 2009.