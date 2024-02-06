Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shooting

A Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital.
No further details were released, but authorities said there was no further threat to the public.
