Two women face terrorist threat charges

A Cape Girardeau woman and a Jackson woman have been charged with felony making a terrorist threat, Cape Girardeau police said Tuesday.

Chelsea Cobb

Police arrested Hannah R. Means, 20, of 717 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau and Chelsea Cobb, 21, of 197 Linden Drive in Jackson.

According to police public information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the two women were arrested in connection with multiple bomb threats made to two Cape Girardeau businesses: Walmart Supercenter at 3439 William St. and Cape West Laundry at 501 N. Silver Springs Road.

Schmidt said in a news release the bomb threats were made between April 21 and Saturday.