All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2018

Two women face terrorist threat charges

A Cape Girardeau woman and a Jackson woman have been charged with felony making a terrorist threat, Cape Girardeau police said Tuesday. Police arrested Hannah R. Means, 20, of 717 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau and Chelsea Cobb, 21, of 197 Linden Drive in Jackson...

Southeast Missourian
Hannah Means
Hannah Means

A Cape Girardeau woman and a Jackson woman have been charged with felony making a terrorist threat, Cape Girardeau police said Tuesday.

Chelsea Cobb
Chelsea Cobb

Police arrested Hannah R. Means, 20, of 717 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau and Chelsea Cobb, 21, of 197 Linden Drive in Jackson.

According to police public information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt, the two women were arrested in connection with multiple bomb threats made to two Cape Girardeau businesses: Walmart Supercenter at 3439 William St. and Cape West Laundry at 501 N. Silver Springs Road.

Schmidt said in a news release the bomb threats were made between April 21 and Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bond for both defendants was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

The U.S. Secret Service field offices in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis investigated the case, along with Cape Girardeau police investigators, the release stated.

Pertinent address:

3439 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

501 N. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy