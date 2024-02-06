Two water park workers aquitted of lying in probe after boy's death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two Kansas water park maintenance workers were acquitted Thursday of impeding an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated while riding a waterslide in August 2016.

David Hughes and John Zalsman were charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the death of Caleb Schwab, who was killed on the Verruckt slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City. The raft Caleb was riding in went airborne, slamming him into a metal pole. Two women on the raft also were injured.

Hughes and Zalsman were the first employees to stand trial in the case.

Prosecutors alleged the two men failed to replace a brake mat that fell off the slide two weeks earlier but told investigators the mat had only been on the slide during testing phases. Video evidence showed the mat was used after the ride opened to customers in 2014, prosecutors said.

"This was not a mistake, this was intentional calculated conduct," said Adam Zentner, assistant Kansas attorney general.

The Verruckt rafts made a 17-story drop at speeds of up to 70 mph, followed by a surge over the hump and a 50-foot descent to a finishing pool. Jurors were told the brake mat was supposed to slow the rafts as they reached the top of the hump.