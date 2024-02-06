Two virus-related deaths reported in region

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday.
Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri each reported on death.
According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 23.7%. For the southeast region of the state, medical bed availability as of Monday was 18%, and ICU bed availability was 27%.
Updated virus numbers in Missouri counties were:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,478 total cases, 944 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (317 total cases, 279 recoveries, four deaths).
