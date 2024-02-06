All sections
NewsDecember 22, 2020

Two virus-related deaths reported in region

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri each reported on death. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 23.7%. For the southeast region of the state, medical bed availability as of Monday was 18%, and ICU bed availability was 27%...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday.

Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri each reported on death.

According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 23.7%. For the southeast region of the state, medical bed availability as of Monday was 18%, and ICU bed availability was 27%.

Updated virus numbers in Missouri counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,165 total cases, 1,099 recoveries, 13 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 7,203 total cases, 5,608 recoveries, 105 deaths, 1,490 active cases.
  • Perry: 1,999 total cases, 1,878 recoveries, 18 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,263 total cases, 2,407 recoveries, 52 deaths, 804 active cases.
  • Stoddard: 2,566 total cases, 2,414 recoveries, 57 deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported no new deaths in Union County (1,478 total cases, 944 recoveries, 24 deaths) or Alexander County (317 total cases, 279 recoveries, four deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
