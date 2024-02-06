All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 16, 2021
Two virus-related deaths reported
Area health officials reported only two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, both were Scott County residents. New virus case growth has slowed in recent weeks, as most counties in the region are reporting a fraction of the new cases they were in the fall...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Area health officials reported only two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, both were Scott County residents.

New virus case growth has slowed in recent weeks, as most counties in the region are reporting a fraction of the new cases they were in the fall.

Active cases of the coronavirus have dropped, too.

Updated numbers from counties in the region as of Friday were:

  • Bollinger: 1,288 total cases, 53 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,468 total cases, 1,208 active cases, 128 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,266 total cases, 55 active cases, 32 deaths.
  • Stoddard: 2,829 total cases, 97 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,679 total cases, 607 active cases, 73 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 376 total cases, 43 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,914 total cases, 550 active cases, 25 deaths.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vaccine clinics announced

SoutheastHEALTH has announced its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents who have signed up to receive the vaccine.

A release indicated the first clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 at Jackson Civic Center and said not everyone who has signed up to receive the vaccine may be able to on those dates, as vaccine supply is still limited.

Thus far, Southeast has provided more than 4,000 vaccine doses, the release said.

To sign up on the waiting list, visit www.SEhealth.org/COVID.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy