Two virus-related deaths reported

Area health officials reported only two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, both were Scott County residents.
New virus case growth has slowed in recent weeks, as most counties in the region are reporting a fraction of the new cases they were in the fall.
Active cases of the coronavirus have dropped, too.
Updated numbers from counties in the region as of Friday were:
SoutheastHEALTH has announced its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents who have signed up to receive the vaccine.
A release indicated the first clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 at Jackson Civic Center and said not everyone who has signed up to receive the vaccine may be able to on those dates, as vaccine supply is still limited.
Thus far, Southeast has provided more than 4,000 vaccine doses, the release said.
To sign up on the waiting list, visit www.SEhealth.org/COVID.
