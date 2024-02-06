Two virus deaths reported in region

Not all area counties updated their virus counts Tuesday, though two deaths were reported, and none were updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Tuesday, Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported the deaths, bringing the county’s total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 29. The county also reported 86 new virus cases (1,381 total cases, 1,094 recoveries, 258 active cases).
Southeast Missouri State University reported 10 new cases for a total case count of 464 (413 students and 51 employees). Active cases rose by four to 75 (60 students, 15 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stayed at 26.
Scott County officials reported 52 new cases Tuesday (1,942 total cases, 1,381 recoveries, 528 active cases, 33 deaths).
As of Monday, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 3,758 total cases had been tallied in the county, while 3,033 county residents have recovered from the disease. Officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus. Active cases have spiked in recent days, totaling 665 Monday.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 309, with 225 recoveries, 44 active cases and 40 deaths Monday.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry county reported 88 new cases (1,253 total cases, 1,019 recoveries, nine deaths, 225 active cases), and Bollinger County did not update its numbers (794 total cases, 635 recoveries, eight deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois did not update its numbers Tuesday. The last report showed Union County with 862 total cases, 551 recoveries, 21 deaths and 287 active cases and Alexander County with 177 total cases, 92 recoveries, one death, and 64 active cases.
