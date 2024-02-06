Two virus deaths reported in region

Not all area counties updated their virus counts Tuesday, though two deaths were reported, and none were updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Tuesday, Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported the deaths, bringing the county’s total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 29. The county also reported 86 new virus cases (1,381 total cases, 1,094 recoveries, 258 active cases).

Southeast Missouri State University reported 10 new cases for a total case count of 464 (413 students and 51 employees). Active cases rose by four to 75 (60 students, 15 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stayed at 26.

Scott County officials reported 52 new cases Tuesday (1,942 total cases, 1,381 recoveries, 528 active cases, 33 deaths).