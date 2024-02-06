Two-vehicle crash leaves Sikeston woman with serious injuries

A Sikeston, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in New Madrid County.
Jennifer Diamond, 36, struck the rear of Austin Garza's, 27, vehicle heading north on U.S. 61, according to a report from the state Highway Patrol.
Diamond, whose vehicle was totaled in the crash, was transported from the scene to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau via ambulance. Garza sustained minor injuries and was able to drive away from the scene in his own vehicle.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.