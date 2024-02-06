Two-vehicle crash in S. Illinois leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

A two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday on Route 34 near Herod, Illinois, resulted in three fatalities and eight injured parties.
According to a preliminary report released by Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Sunday at 3:28 a.m., 3/4 of a mile north of Williams Hill Road in Pope County. Upon arrival, a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames.
According to the initial investigation, the 2007 Dodge Charger driven by David A. Wasson, 27, of Harrisburg, Illinois, crossed the centerline into the path of a 2000 Lincoln limousine, driven by Jarret M. Bencie, 39, of Marion, Illinois.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
One limousine passenger, Kenny N. Webb, 42, of Marion, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
The other eight limousine passengers were transported to regional hospitals due to injuries.
Route 34 was closed for approximately six hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.
The Illinois State Police District 22, ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Pope County Sheriff’s Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded.
The investigation into the crash continues.
