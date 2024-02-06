All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 22, 2020

Two-vehicle crash in S. Illinois leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

A two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday on Route 34 near Herod, Illinois, resulted in three fatalities and eight injured parties. According to a preliminary report released by Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Sunday at 3:28 a.m., 3/4 of a mile north of Williams Hill Road in Pope County. Upon arrival, a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday on Route 34 near Herod, Illinois, resulted in three fatalities and eight injured parties.

According to a preliminary report released by Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Sunday at 3:28 a.m., 3/4 of a mile north of Williams Hill Road in Pope County. Upon arrival, a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the initial investigation, the 2007 Dodge Charger driven by David A. Wasson, 27, of Harrisburg, Illinois, crossed the centerline into the path of a 2000 Lincoln limousine, driven by Jarret M. Bencie, 39, of Marion, Illinois.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One limousine passenger, Kenny N. Webb, 42, of Marion, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The other eight limousine passengers were transported to regional hospitals due to injuries.

Route 34 was closed for approximately six hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

The Illinois State Police District 22, ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Pope County Sheriff’s Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
NewsOct. 30
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy