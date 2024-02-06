Two treated for injuries following Sikeston house fire

“It was discovered flames were coming from the first room of the residence where the 73-year-old female was located,” Aceves said. “EMS and fire personnel were able to quickly attend to the male and rescue the female.”

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious burns and smoke inhalation, she said. A small dog was found in a rear bedroom of the residence and appeared to have no injuries, she said.

“This incident is still under investigation and we are in contact with medical personnel about their well-being,” Aceves said.