Two treated for injuries following Sikeston house fire

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston residents had to be treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire late Saturday.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded at 8:38 p.m. to 218 Illinois Ave. in reference to a structure fire, according to DPS public information officer Evelyn Aceves. Upon arrival, a 24-year-old man was seen just inside the door of the residence and said he had attempted to rescue his 73-year-old grandmother but was overcome by smoke inhalation, Aceves said.
“It was discovered flames were coming from the first room of the residence where the 73-year-old female was located,” Aceves said. “EMS and fire personnel were able to quickly attend to the male and rescue the female.”
Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious burns and smoke inhalation, she said. A small dog was found in a rear bedroom of the residence and appeared to have no injuries, she said.
“This incident is still under investigation and we are in contact with medical personnel about their well-being,” Aceves said.
