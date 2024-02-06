Two men from Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested by the Jackson Police Department on Monday, Nov. 25, for alleged stealing and other charges.
Gary Johnson, 35, and Marvin Stringfellow, 41, were arrested for allegedly running out of Walmart with shopping carts full of merchandise Tuesday, Nov. 24. According to probable-cause statements, Johnson and Stringfellow allegedly approached the self-checkout lanes and ran toward the entrance and exit to leave the building.
The documents state that employees tried to stop them and one of the workers was knocked to the ground. Employees stated in the documents that the men "casually loaded" the merchandise into a black passenger car with the license plate obscured.
According to a state Highway Patrol probable-cause statement, Trooper D. Wyatt found a black Mitsubishi Mirage G4 that matched the description of the vehicle the men were in on Interstate 55 traveling at 99 miles per hour. The patrol document states that the trooper turned on his lights when he was behind the car, but the driver allegedly did not yield.
The document states the pursuit finished when the driver drove off the side of the road and then fled from the car on foot.
"The passenger remained locked inside the Mitsubishi. The passenger failed to comply with law enforcement's commands and remained locked inside of Mitsubishi," the document states.
According to the document, the passenger was identified as Stringfellow. Probable causes filed by Jackson police officers state that as Stringfellow was being booked he was asked what he was being charged with and he answered "Stealing $750 or More and Assault 4th degree" and then said to the officers he didn't push her, "she fell".
The document states that Stringfellow's criminal history report shows seven arrests relating to theft in Arkansas and Tennessee.
"Marvin Edward Stringfellow also has numerous arrests for possession of, and intent to manufacture, deliver or sell controlled substances spanning back to 2013," the document states.
According to a different probable-cause statement, Johnson was identified as the driver and was taken to a hospital to be fit for confinement. The probable-cause states Johnson's criminal history report shows he'd been arrested 24 times for stealing and theft offenses in Arkansas and Tennessee, and also had multiple arrests relating to drug and firearm offenses.
Johnson is being held on a $20,000 bond and Stringfellow is being held on a $27,500 bond.
