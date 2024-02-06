Two men from Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested by the Jackson Police Department on Monday, Nov. 25, for alleged stealing and other charges.

Gary Johnson, 35, and Marvin Stringfellow, 41, were arrested for allegedly running out of Walmart with shopping carts full of merchandise Tuesday, Nov. 24. According to probable-cause statements, Johnson and Stringfellow allegedly approached the self-checkout lanes and ran toward the entrance and exit to leave the building.

The documents state that employees tried to stop them and one of the workers was knocked to the ground. Employees stated in the documents that the men "casually loaded" the merchandise into a black passenger car with the license plate obscured.

According to a state Highway Patrol probable-cause statement, Trooper D. Wyatt found a black Mitsubishi Mirage G4 that matched the description of the vehicle the men were in on Interstate 55 traveling at 99 miles per hour. The patrol document states that the trooper turned on his lights when he was behind the car, but the driver allegedly did not yield.

The document states the pursuit finished when the driver drove off the side of the road and then fled from the car on foot.