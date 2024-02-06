The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a juvenile court judge will determine whether the teens will be tried as adults.

The two are suspects in the death of retired St. Louis police Sgt. Ralph Harper. Investigators say Harper was parking his car Monday morning when he was approached by an armed robber. Harper, who had his own gun, exchanged gunfire with the robber.

Harper worked for the police department for 33 years before retiring in 2007.